Witnesses to stop and search of asthmatic 14-year-old boy urged to come forward

A police watchdog is appealing for witnesses to the mistaken stop and search of a 14-year-old black schoolboy who was bundled to the ground and handcuffed.

Asthmatic De-Shaun Joseph, 14, told ITV he thought he was going to die when he was restrained by Metropolitan Police officers near Blackhorse Lane tram stop in Croydon, south London, on June 23.

His mother has made an official complaint alleging that the officers used excessive force and treated him differently because he is a black teenager.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said on Thursday that investigators want to make contact with anyone who witnessed what happened.

IOPC regional director Graham Beesley said: “I’m aware of the concern the footage of this incident has caused.

“We know the use of stop and search can have a negative impact on black and minority ethnic groups and erode public confidence in policing, so it is vital we thoroughly investigate this matter and establish the full circumstances around the officers’ interaction with this child.

It's every parent's worst nightmare Janet Joseph

“We would really like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident so they can help us to paint as full a picture as possible of what happened.”

In the days after the search, De-Shaun’s mother Janet Joseph told ITV she had feared her son would be the next George Floyd, in reference to the black man who was murdered by a US police officer in May 2020, sparking a global outcry.

She told the broadcaster: “It’s every parent’s worst nightmare.

“It’s the same old story – every black boy fits the description.

“There’s no excuse for what they did to my son and the excessive force they used on a 14-year-old black boy.”

The Metropolitan Police said that De-Shaun was stopped because his clothes matched the description of a robbery suspect.

Officers restrained him when they claimed he “verbally abused officers and became obstructive”.

Anyone who witnessed all or part of the incident can contact the IOPC by emailing BlackhorseRoad@policeconduct.gov.uk or calling 0300 303 5736.