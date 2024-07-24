Three killed in crash with vehicle involved in earlier collision

Support truly

Three people died when a car collided with a stationary vehicle that had been involved in an earlier crash, the Metropolitan Police have said.

It said officers were called to the first incident but before they arrived another car collided with a vehicle involved.

No-one died in the first collision and police received reports of the second shortly after 10pm last Monday in Rainham, east London.

The incident took place within the Metropolitan Police area but close to the border with Essex Police.

Calls to the first collision were answered by Essex’s control room and the Met picked up those for the second.

All three people were pronounced dead at the scene at the A13 in Wennington Marshes, the Met said.

A fourth person was taken to hospital but has since been discharged and no arrests have been made.

Both forces have made referrals to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Detective Inspector Julie Trodden, from the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This is an extremely tragic incident and my thoughts remain with the families of those who lost their loved ones.

“We are keen to speak with anyone who may have been driving along this stretch of road around 10pm on July 15 and who may have dashcam footage of the incident.”

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage and anyone with information is asked to call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0208 597 4874 or message @MetCC quoting 8672/15JUL.

Officers attended the scene along with the East of England Ambulance Service and the London Fire Brigade.

The next of kin of those who died have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.