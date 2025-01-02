Father of Sara Sharif ‘attacked in prison’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The father of murdered schoolgirl Sara Sharif has been attacked in prison, according to reports.

Urfan Sharif was allegedly ambushed by two inmates at HMP Belmarsh armed with the jagged lid of a tuna tin on New Year’s Day, the Sun reported.

A Prison Service spokesperson said: “Police are investigating an assault on a prisoner at HMP Belmarsh on January 1.

“It would be inappropriate to comment further while they investigate.”

It is understood Sharif did not need to be taken to hospital.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said officers are probing “an allegation that a prisoner was assaulted at Belmarsh”, adding that “the 43-year-old suffered non life-threatening injuries”.

Sharif and Sara’s stepmother, Beinash Batool, were jailed for life in December for years of horrific “torture” and “despicable” abuse that culminated in the 10-year-old’s murder.

The court heard that she suffered “unimaginable pain, misery and anxiety” as she was repeatedly beaten, burned, bitten and restrained at the family home in Woking, Surrey.

Sharif was handed a minimum term of 40 years and Batool was given 33 years.

Sara’s uncle, Faisal Malik, 29, who was found guilty of causing or allowing her death, was jailed for 16 years.

In a televised sentencing at the Old Bailey, Mr Justice Cavanagh said Sara’s death “was the culmination of years of neglect, frequent assaults and what can only be described as torture”, mainly at the hands of Sharif.

The senior judge said her “despicable treatment” took place in “plain sight and in front of the rest of the family”.

He told Sharif: “You treated her in such a way because you considered it your right to impose harsh discipline on her.

“Sara was a brave, feisty and spirited child. She was not submissive as you wanted her to be. She stood up to you.

“I have no doubt that your ego and sense of self importance was boosted by the power you wielded over her and the rest of the family.”