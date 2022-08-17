‘Dangerous’ man seen fleeing scene of mobility scooter attack sought by police

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A “dangerous” knife-wielding man who was seen fleeing the scene of a fatal attack on an 87-year-old man in a mobility scooter is being sought by detectives.

Thomas O’Halloran was killed in a “shocking act” of “unprovoked violence” at around 4pm on Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers were called to Cayton Road, in Greenford, west London, to reports of a stabbing and the charity fundraiser was declared dead at the scene.

Thomas O’Halloran, 87, who had been riding a mobility scooter on Cayton Road, Greenford, in west London, when he was stabbed to death on Tuesday (Metropolitan Police/PA) (PA Wire)

Detectives have released images of a man they say they want to identify as “a matter of urgency”.

He was armed with a knife and wearing grey shorts, a dark T-shirt, a white baseball cap and white patterned builder-style gloves.

Detective Chief Inspector Jim Eastwood, who is leading the investigation, said: “He is clearly a dangerous individual and people are advised not to approach him, but to call us immediately on 999 if they know him or have any information regarding his whereabouts.”