‘Dangerous’ man seen fleeing scene of mobility scooter attack sought by police

Thomas O’Halloran was killed in a “shocking act” of “unprovoked violence” at around 4pm on Tuesday.

Andrew Quinn
Wednesday 17 August 2022 13:55
A man who was seen running from the scene of the stabbing of Thomas O’Halloran is being sought by police (Metropolitan Police/PA)
A “dangerous” knife-wielding man who was seen fleeing the scene of a fatal attack on an 87-year-old man in a mobility scooter is being sought by detectives.

Thomas O’Halloran was killed in a “shocking act” of “unprovoked violence” at around 4pm on Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers were called to Cayton Road, in Greenford, west London, to reports of a stabbing and the charity fundraiser was declared dead at the scene.

Thomas O’Halloran, 87, who had been riding a mobility scooter on Cayton Road, Greenford, in west London, when he was stabbed to death on Tuesday (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Detectives have released images of a man they say they want to identify as “a matter of urgency”.

He was armed with a knife and wearing grey shorts, a dark T-shirt, a white baseball cap and white patterned builder-style gloves.

Detective Chief Inspector Jim Eastwood, who is leading the investigation, said: “He is clearly a dangerous individual and people are advised not to approach him, but to call us immediately on 999 if they know him or have any information regarding his whereabouts.”

