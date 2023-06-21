Man arrested after two people stabbed at hospital

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two people have been stabbed at a hospital, with one man critically injured.

A man was arrested outside Central Middlesex Hospital in north-west London with life-threatening injuries which are believed to be self-inflicted, the Metropolitan Police said.

Armed police were called to the scene at 1.18pm on Wednesday and the hospital was locked down temporarily.

Officers found two people with stab injuries.

The first person has injuries that are being treated as life-threatening but the second victim’s injuries are not.

The force said the incident is not being treated as terror-related.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: “Officers will remain in the hospital as further searches are conducted but at this time they are satisfied that no one else is sought.

“Police are working to establish the circumstances. At this time the incident is not being treated as terror-related.

“The hospital was temporarily locked down but has now reopened and will be operating services as normal. There is a heightened police presence at the hospital while we investigate.”