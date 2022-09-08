Jump to content
Terror-related arrests in UK rise by 11% over past year

The Home Office has released quarterly figures on terrorism-related arrests in the UK, and stops and searches by the Metropolitan Police.

Laura Parnaby
Thursday 08 September 2022 10:43
Police officer in hi-visibility jacket with ‘Police’ written on it (Alamy/PA)

Terror-related arrests have increased by 11% over the past year, according to Home Office figures.

Police forces in the UK arrested 203 people for terrorism-related activity in the year ending June 30 2022 – 20 more than in the previous 12-month period.

Of the people arrested, 94 (46%) were released under investigation, while 50 (25%) were released without being charged.

As of Thursday, some 49 suspects (24%) had been charged, and 10 (5%) faced alternative action, including being cautioned or recalled to prison.

As in previous years, most suspects were male and British, with only five of the 203 people arrested being women.

Some 75% of them were British or British dual nationals.

Among those arrested, 16% were youngsters aged under 18, though the main demographic was men over 30 (41%).

As of Thursday, 66 people had been tried in court for terrorism-related offences, with high levels of conviction, at 88%.

The number of people subjected to stop and searches by the Metropolitan Police has also dropped by 12% over the past year.

Some 396 people were searched by the force in the year up to June 30, compared with 452 in the 12 months prior.

Of the latest searches, 30 (8%) resulted in an arrest – two percentage points lower than in the previous year when 47 people were arrested (10%).

Since 2019, the Met has gradually been decreasing the number of stop and searches carried out.

In this year, some 699 were conducted by the force over a 12-month period.

