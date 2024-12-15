Woman killed in shooting which left two men injured

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A woman has died and a man remains in a critical condition following a shooting in north-west London.

Police were called at around 9.15pm on Saturday night to Gifford Road, Brent, where a woman, believed to be in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two men, both in their 30s were also injured. One is in hospital in a critical condition while the second man’s injuries are non-life threatening, the Metropolitan Police said.

Superintendent Tony Josephs, from the North West Command Unit which covers Brent, said: “This is a truly shocking incident and I understand the concern this will cause the local community and those across London.

“I want to reassure people that a team of experienced detectives are already working at pace to piece together the events of last night and identify whoever was responsible for this heinous act of violence.

“If you were in or around Gifford Close at the time of the shooting, or have any information about who was responsible, please get in contact with us. A family has been left devastated and we need to work together to provide them with answers.”

No arrests have been made and inquiries continue.