Police name man who died after being attacked at Southwark Underground Station

A 28-year-old man who died following a “horrific” assault at Southwark Underground Station has been named as Sam Winter.

Mr Winter was taken to hospital in a critical condition after he was attacked on the station staircase at 9.30pm on August 22, the Metropolitan Police said.

He died surrounded by his family in hospital on the evening of August 24.

Rakeem Miles, 23, of East Street, Southwark, has been charged with grievous bodily harm in connection with the incident, the force said.

He has been remanded, and will appear at Inner London Crown Court on September 20.

Police will make an application to amend the indictment to reflect Mr Winter’s death, they said.

Sam was a very much-loved son, brother, grandson, cousin, nephew and friend Statement from Sam Winter's family

In a statement, Mr Winter’s family paid tribute to him as “gentle and kind”.

“Sam was a very much-loved son, brother, grandson, cousin, nephew and friend,” his family said.

“We are devastated his life here has ended.

“He was a qualified physiotherapist, AI engineer and a volunteer with several charities.

This was a horrific and tragic incident which has resulted in a young man losing his life Detective Inspector Paul Atwell

“His family and friends will remember him as gentle and kind, quick-witted and funny, with deep faith and an unendingly giving spirit.

“Our family will never be the same and we’ll always miss him, but we take great comfort knowing he’s now at home with his beloved Jesus and Father in heaven. We look forward to seeing him there.”

Senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Paul Atwell, said: “This was a horrific and tragic incident which has resulted in a young man losing his life.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact contact British Transport Police on 0800 405040 or text 61016 quoting 772 of August 22.