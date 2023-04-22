Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Serving armed forces member charged with offences under Official Secrets Act

Thomas Newsome has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Ted Hennessey
Saturday 22 April 2023 08:43
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
(PA Archive)

A serving member of the armed forces has been charged by counter-terrorism police with offences under the Official Secrets Act.

Thomas Newsome, 36, was charged on Friday with offences contrary to section 2 and section 8 of the Official Secrets Act 1989, Scotland Yard said.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

The Metropolitan Police said he was initially arrested on Tuesday and detained under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act 1984.

A warrant of further detention was obtained on Thursday, allowing police to detain him until Saturday.

Recommended

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in