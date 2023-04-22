Serving armed forces member charged with offences under Official Secrets Act

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A serving member of the armed forces has been charged by counter-terrorism police with offences under the Official Secrets Act.

Thomas Newsome, 36, was charged on Friday with offences contrary to section 2 and section 8 of the Official Secrets Act 1989, Scotland Yard said.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

The Metropolitan Police said he was initially arrested on Tuesday and detained under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act 1984.

A warrant of further detention was obtained on Thursday, allowing police to detain him until Saturday.