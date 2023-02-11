Arrest made amid protest outside drag queen children’s event at Tate Britain

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

One person has been arrested amid a far-right protest outside Tate Britain, which has been hosting a drag queen story-telling event for children.

The Metropolitan Police said the person was arrested on suspicion of making a racially aggravated comment towards a police officer outside the central London art gallery on Saturday.

Far-right protesters clashed with counter-protesters who appeared in support of the story-telling.

No injuries have been reported and officers remain at the scene, the force said.

The Tate was hosting Drag Queen Story Hour UK on Saturday, with tales told by author Aida H Dee, who the gallery’s website describes as “the first drag artist in Europe to read stories to children in a nursery”.

Writing on Twitter, the drag queen said the day had been “proper emotional”, adding that five protesters had gained entry to the Tate and “caused a disruption” in parts of the building, but they did not affect the readings.

Aida tweeted: “5 haters made it into the Tate. They caused a disruption. BUT not to Drag Story Hour UK… They made a fuss elsewhere in the building, not where the show was!! SHOW 2 went swimmingly!!!”

The drag queen had been staging three story-telling sessions on Saturday, at 11am, noon and 2pm.

It is understood the protest group is led by far-right organisation Patriotic Alternative, while counter-protesters from Stand Up To Racism also appeared in support of the story-telling.

Right-wing demonstrators held signs reading: “No drag for kids!” and “Leave our kids alone!”

Signs from the second group read: “Don’t let the far right divide us” and “Trans rights now.”