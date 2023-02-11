Jump to content

Arrest made amid protest outside drag queen children’s event at Tate Britain

The Metropolitan Police said one person has been arrested on suspicion of making a racially aggravated comment towards an officer.

Laura Parnaby
Saturday 11 February 2023 14:51
A protester outside the Tate Britain, which was hosting Drag Queen Story Hour UK (James Manning/PA)
One person has been arrested amid a far-right protest outside Tate Britain, which has been hosting a drag queen story-telling event for children.

The Metropolitan Police said the person was arrested on suspicion of making a racially aggravated comment towards a police officer outside the central London art gallery on Saturday.

Far-right protesters clashed with counter-protesters who appeared in support of the story-telling.

No injuries have been reported and officers remain at the scene, the force said.

The Tate was hosting Drag Queen Story Hour UK on Saturday, with tales told by author Aida H Dee, who the gallery’s website describes as “the first drag artist in Europe to read stories to children in a nursery”.

Writing on Twitter, the drag queen said the day had been “proper emotional”, adding that five protesters had gained entry to the Tate and “caused a disruption” in parts of the building, but they did not affect the readings.

Aida tweeted: “5 haters made it into the Tate. They caused a disruption. BUT not to Drag Story Hour UK… They made a fuss elsewhere in the building, not where the show was!! SHOW 2 went swimmingly!!!”

The drag queen had been staging three story-telling sessions on Saturday, at 11am, noon and 2pm.

It is understood the protest group is led by far-right organisation Patriotic Alternative, while counter-protesters from Stand Up To Racism also appeared in support of the story-telling.

Right-wing demonstrators held signs reading: “No drag for kids!” and “Leave our kids alone!”

Signs from the second group read: “Don’t let the far right divide us” and “Trans rights now.”

