Michael D Higgins to remain in hospital over the weekend ‘as a precaution’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Irish President Michael D Higgins is to remain in hospital over the weekend as a precautionary measure.

Mr Higgins, 82, was admitted to St James’s Hospital in Dublin on Thursday after feeling unwell.

A medical team attended the Aras an Uachtarain where no immediate concerns were identified.

Mr Higgins was taken to hospital where he underwent tests, and the initial results have been “positive”.

It is understood that a discussion was held about discharging the president on Friday, but a decision was made for him to remain in hospital over the weekend as a precaution.

A spokesman said on Friday that he is expected return to the Aras early next week.

“President Michael D Higgins has thanked the public for the outpouring of well wishes which he has received since his admission to St James’s Hospital yesterday evening and would like to express his deep appreciation to all those who have sent messages to him, as well as to the medical staff for their continuing care,” a statement said.

“Following tests which were carried out after his admission, the president will remain in hospital over the weekend in order to monitor his blood pressure.

“It is anticipated that the president will return to Aras an Uachtarain early next week.”