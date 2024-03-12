President pays tribute to ‘remarkable man’ Charlie Bird after his death at 74

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The President of Ireland has led tributes to former RTE correspondent Charlie Bird who has died aged 74 after a high profile battle with motor neurone disease.

The veteran broadcaster, who covered many of the biggest stories in Ireland and abroad over a long and varied career, had been vocal about his terminal diagnosis and continued to champion many charitable and social justice causes despite his deteriorating condition.

Bird helped raise more than 3.3 million euro for motor neurone disease and mental health charities in the Climb With Charlie campaign that saw him hike up Croagh Patrick mountain in Co Mayo in 2022.

Some of the biggest stories he covered in a 40-year career in journalism included the Stardust fire tragedy in Dublin in 1981, the National Irish Bank tax avoidance scandal in the 1990s and the culmination of the Northern Ireland peace process.

Away from the island of Ireland, he covered the aftermath of the 9/11 terror attacks in 2001, the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami and the Iraq War.

He also had a short stint as RTE’s Washington correspondent.

President Michael D Higgins described Bird as a “truly remarkable man”.

“It is with the deepest sadness that all of the Irish people, and particularly all of those who were his allies in campaigning for so many significant causes, will have learnt of the death of Charlie Bird,” he said.

His dedicated pursuit of the truth, and immense ability to build warm relationships that would last through life ... made him one of the outstanding journalists of his generation Michael D Higgins

“An exceptionally talented broadcaster, Charlie was a truly remarkable man driven by a deep sense of social justice in the most positive sense.

“Charlie was indelibly associated with some of the biggest stories both at home and abroad during his four decades with RTE, I recall for example being with him in Iraq.

“As an intuitive journalist, Charlie identified with causes from below. His dedicated pursuit of the truth, and immense ability to build warm relationships that would last through life with all those with whom he came in contact, made him one of the outstanding journalists of his generation.”

Mr Higgins said the “dignity, strength, hope and inspiration” with which Bird carried the burden of his illness was “remarkable”.

“In a way that was truly extraordinary, Charlie redefined our collective perspective on the illness of motor neurone disease and terminal illness more generally,” he said.

“The authenticity, at considerable personal cost, which he brought to all of this could never have been achieved by any other means of communication. I believe that his experience touched every home in this country and will leave a lasting legacy that will not be forgotten.”

Ireland’s deputy premier Micheal Martin said Bird represented public service broadcasting in Ireland at its very best.

“I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Charlie Bird, who inspired so many with the courage, generosity of spirit and dignity he faced his battle with motor neurone disease,” said the Tanaiste.

“As a journalist and broadcaster for RTE, Charlie had few peers, memorably covering national and international events such as the peace process, the September 11 attacks on New York, the Gulf War and the National Irish Bank scandal.

“Personable and engaging, Charlie always had the public interest at heart. He represented public service broadcasting in Ireland at its very best.

“Over the past few years, Charlie captured the public imagination, nurturing a true spirit of solidarity through his Croagh Patrick Climb With Charlie.

“His message of generosity, friendship and simply looking out for each other will long be remembered.

“My sincere condolences to his wife Claire, children, wider family and many friends and colleagues.”

RTE director general Kevin Bakhurst said Bird had left a “unique legacy”.

“He was a leader in Irish journalism, dedicated, ferocious in his pursuit of the truth and trusted by the public,” he said.

“He was a fearless reporter, breaking and covering so many key stories over many years including the Stardust fire, the National Irish Bank tax avoidance scandal, the 9/11 terrorist attacks, and the Indian ocean tsunami.

“He was deeply empathetic and a gifted communicator which shone through in his news reports, major investigations and many documentaries. A supportive colleague to so many younger journalists, he was always generous with his time.

“His campaigning work, especially since his illness diagnosis, has gone on to help so many others, as was Charlie’s selfless way.

“Our thoughts are with his wife and our colleague Claire, his children, grandchildren and many friends.”

Campaigners for the victims of the Stardust nightclub fire thanked Bird for his support for their cause.

His strength was inspirational Daniel O’Donnell, singer

Antoinette Keegan, who lost her two sisters, Mary and Martina, in the 1981 blaze in Artane, told RTE Radio One: “He always regarded us as his heroes – we all regard him as our hero.

“He’s always been there and always emphasised how we were treated and everything else – and he was talking the truth.”

Singer Daniel O’Donnell joined Bird on his charity walk up Croagh Patrick.

“Honestly, when Charlie reached the top of Croagh Patrick it was one of the most emotional experiences that I ever had in my life, I’ll never forget it, it was incredible. His strength was inspirational,” O’Donnell told RTE.

The singer added: “Charlie told stories, incredible stories from all over the world, he brought stories to us that we would never know about that were amazing.

“There was no story that Charlie told like the one he told in the last few years, his own story and how he lived the last few years and how he inspired people the last few years. You know, he deserves his rest. I’m sad, of course, that he is gone. But I’m happy that he doesn’t have to struggle or suffer any more. He has done everything that you could imagine a man could do.”

Seamus Dooley, the Irish Secretary of the National Union of Journalists, said Bird’s life “should not be defined by his illness”.

He said: “Supported by his wife Claire, Charlie lived his battle with Motor Neurone Disease in the public gaze, with characteristic determination and searing honesty.

“The qualities he has manifested during his illness – grit, fierce determination and generosity of spirit, were the same qualities which marked Charlie Bird as a journalist.”

Mr Dooley added that Bird, who was a former chair of the NUJ Dublin Broadcasting branch, “was passionate about news and had a unique ability to develop relationships”.

“He was stubborn and relentless in pursuit of whatever he set out to achieve.

“His life should not be defined by his illness but by the remarkable qualities he displayed in the face of adversity. He leaves a remarkable legacy.”

Bird is survived by his wife Claire and his daughters Orla and Nessa.