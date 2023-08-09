Jagger and Richards honoured in hometown for Rolling Stones achievements

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sir Mick Jagger and Keith Richards have been honoured in their hometown with a pair of statues to celebrate their musical achievements with The Rolling Stones.

The bronze sculptures, dubbed The Glimmer Twins, capture frontman Sir Mick singing into a microphone mid-movement while Richards slashes on his guitar.

Created by artist Amy Goodman after she was commissioned by Dartford Borough Council, the statues were unveiled at One Bell Corner in Dartford on Wednesday.

The council founded the project to celebrate the musicians who were both born in the town in Kent, which is south-east of central London.

Sir Mick and Richards first met as classmates in Dartford and went on to found The Rolling Stones in the 1960s.

The group became one of the most popular and enduring bands of the rock era.

Among their hits are Paint It Black, Gimme Shelter, It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It), Honky Tonk Women, Start Me Up, Sympathy For The Devil and (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.

Goodman has sculpted many notable public commissions in her career, including a bust of Florence Nightingale which resides in Aldershot, the Romsey War Horse statue which stands in Romsey Memorial Park, both in Hampshire, and the sculpture of the late British Formula One driver Sir Stirling Moss at Silverstone, Northamptonshire.