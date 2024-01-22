Irish deputy premier says ‘no excuse for delay’ in aid to Gaza

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ireland’s deputy premier has said he will be telling EU foreign affairs leaders “there is no excuse” for delays in getting humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Tanaiste Micheal Martin said Monday’s Foreign Affairs Council summit in Brussels will be “intensive”, with about six hours set aside to discuss the Middle East, after which they will speak about the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The 27 European Union foreign ministers are also meeting their counterparts from Israel, the Palestinian Authority, Ukraine, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Jordan as well as the secretary-general of the League of Arab States.

Mr Martin, who is also Ireland’s foreign affairs and defence minister, said he will be looking to see if the EU can put pressure on Israel to stop its actions in Gaza.

It comes after he said at the weekend that Ireland will be assessing the legal case by South Africa accusing Israel of genocide at the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

Mr Martin said Ireland will review the case being presented and decide whether to join once the preliminary stages – which call for interim measures such as a ceasefire – have concluded.

At the weekend local health authorities reported that 25,000 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the Israeli operation, launched after Hamas’s attack on October 7 in which 1,200 Israelis were killed.

Mr Martin is to state Ireland’s “profound concern” about the danger faced by people in Gaza and reiterate Ireland’s call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.

Speaking on his way into the meeting, Mr Martin said: “From Ireland’s perspective, we will be again putting a lot of pressure on and calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, and also absolute, unimpeded access for humanitarian aid.

“The reports we are receiving, even as late as last evening, are dire in respect of what’s happening in Gaza, in terms of starvation, in terms of the humanitarian consequences of this war.

“And there is no excuse now for any tardiness or for any delays in respect of getting vital aid into Gaza and we’ll be making those points very strongly.”

Mr Martin also called for “the unconditional release of all hostages that are held by Hamas, equally unacceptable and intolerable”.

He said that, while there is agreement on sanctions against Hamas at EU level, there is no agreement on sanctions against violent settlers in the West Bank, as “one or two countries are still holding out”.

It is critical that we as the EU continue to send a clear and united message of support for Ukraine Tanaiste Micheal Martin

On Ukraine, Mr Martin said: “We have seen reprehensible attacks in Ukraine over the new year period, which has caused civilian death and significant damage to civilian infrastructure on a large scale.

“These attacks show that Russia is intent on continued escalation.

“While we were able to deliver some important messages in December, including the historic decision by the European Council to open accession negotiations with Ukraine, it is clear that much work remains to be done.

“There are a number of important meetings in weeks ahead, including the Foreign Affairs Council today, and it is critical that we as the EU continue to send a clear and united message of support for Ukraine.”