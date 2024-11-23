Thousands of homes without power as two die during Storm Bert

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Tens of thousands of homes are without power as two men have died in road collisions during Storm Bert.

Winds of up to 70mph are set to batter coastal areas and, as temperatures rise on Saturday, melting snow and heavy rain are causing flooding, with UK power chiefs saying the worst of the impact is yet to come.

Hampshire Police said a man died after a tree fell onto a car on the A34 southbound near Winchester on Saturday morning.

A man in his 60s who was driving a black Mercedes was confirmed dead at the scene on the A34 southbound carriageway, between Kings Worthy and Winnall, and the force is investigating whether the incident was linked to the weather.

Meanwhile in West Yorkshire, a 34-year-old man from Bradford was killed after a car collided with a wall in Shipley.

Police were called at 12.59am and the man was pronounced dead at the scene

Officers continue to investigate the cause but it is understood the road was not icy at the time of the incident.

Tens of thousands of homes have been without power, with 4,000 homes affected in the Midlands, south-west England and South Wales and 27,000 customers affected in the North East, Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire.

Ross Easton, of Energy Networks Association (ENA) – which represents the UK’s power network operators, said: “There are a few localised weather-related power cuts in parts of Britain this morning. However, for most parts of the country the severe weather hasn’t yet had a significant impact.

“Forecasters are describing this as a ‘multi-hazard event’ with the worst of the weather yet to arrive, and so our members have extra engineers and contact centre teams available, and control rooms are monitoring the storm closely as it develops.”