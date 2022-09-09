Jump to content
Darius Campbell Danesh died of ‘inhalation of chloroethane’ – medical examiner

The singer and actor was found dead in his US apartment, in Rochester, Minnesota, last month at the age of 41.

Mike Bedigan
Saturday 10 September 2022 00:32
Darius Campbell Danesh died of ‘inhalation of chloroethane’ – medical examiner (Ian West/PA)
Darius Campbell Danesh died of ‘inhalation of chloroethane’ – medical examiner (Ian West/PA)
(PA Wire)

Former Pop Idol star Darius Campbell Danesh died from “inhalation of chloroethane”, the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed.

The singer and actor was found dead in his US apartment, in Rochester, Minnesota, last month at the age of 41.

Autopsy documents obtained by the PA news agency listed “toxic effects of chloroethane” as well as “suffocation” as having contributed to his death.

The death was ruled an accident, by the medical examiner.

The singer and actor was found dead in his US apartment, in Rochester, Minnesota, last month at the age of 41 (PA)
(PA Wire)

A statement released by Campbell Danesh’s family previously said local police had found “no signs of intent or suspicious circumstances”.

The Scottish singer-songwriter and actor – who was known as Darius Danesh when he made his first bid for fame in ITV show Popstars in 2001 – also appeared on the first Pop Idol, which was won by Will Young.

After Pop Idol, Campbell Danesh turned down Simon Cowell’s offer of a record deal and signed with producer Steve Lillywhite, whose credits include U2 and the Rolling Stones.

