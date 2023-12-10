Mother charged over fire which killed her two sets of twins

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A mother has been charged with four counts of manslaughter after a fire which killed two sets of twin brothers in south London in 2021.

Deveca Rose, 29, has also been charged with child abandonment contrary to the Children and Young Persons Act 1933, the Metropolitan Police said.

She will appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Her four children – Leyton and Logan Hoath, aged three, and Kyson and Bryson Hoath, aged four – died after the fire at an address in Collingwood Road, Sutton, at around 7pm on December 16 2021.

They were treated at the scene before being taken to two south London hospitals where they were pronounced dead.