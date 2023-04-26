Minimum service legislation ‘could provoke further conflict’, MPs warned

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Plans to legislate for minimum levels of service during rail strikes could have “unintended consequences” of provoking further conflict, MPs have been told.

The Transport Select Committee questioned rail industry and union leaders about the legislation currently going through Parliament.

Jamie Burles, managing director of Abellio Greater Anglia said the “overriding” objective of the industry was to avoid strikes and have good industrial relations.

He stressed the importance of having “absolute clarity” in the planned law about the requirements on employers and workers.

“If we do not have that, one of the unintended consequences would be further conflict or stress between the relationship.”

It’s time for the government to ditch this Bill for good and protect the right to strike Paul Nowak, TUC

Tom Joyner, managing director of Cross Country Trains, told the MPs he had not been lobbying the government to bring forward legislation on minimum levels of service.

The Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Bill is set to be debated in the House of Lords today.

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said: “It’s time for the government to ditch this Bill for good and protect the right to strike.

“No one should be sacked for trying to win a better deal at work.

“This draconian legislation would mean that when workers democratically vote to strike, they could be forced to work and sacked if they don’t comply.”