Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda plan boosted by backing from moderate group of Tory MPs

The One Nation group has recommended its members back the plan but warned it would oppose amendments that would risk the UK breaching the rule of law.

Dominic McGrath
Monday 11 December 2023 19:17
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been boosted by support from the One Nation group of Tory MPs (PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been boosted by support from the One Nation group of Tory MPs (PA)
(PA Wire)

Moderates from the One Nation group will back Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda plan, in a boost to the Prime Minister amid last-ditch efforts to win over would-be rebels.

The One Nation grouping of Tory MPs has said that it has recommended its members back the plan, but warned that it would oppose any amendments that would risk the UK breaching the rule of law and its international obligations.

Damian Green, who chairs the influential caucus of more centrist MPs, said: “We have taken the decision that the most important thing at this stage is to support the Bill despite our real concerns.

“We strongly urge the Government to stand firm against any attempt to amend the Bill in a way that would make it unacceptable to those who believe that support for the rule of law is a basic Conservative principle.”

The Prime Minister has faced calls from the Tory right to scrap the Safety of Rwanda Bill before it faces its first Commons vote on Tuesday because it is not “fit for purpose”.

But Home Secretary Mr Cleverly said he was determined to get the legislation through after a meeting with Tory MPs in Parliament.

A meeting convened by the New Conservatives also met on the parliamentary estate on Monday evening, with around 20 MPs in attendance at the office of backbencher Danny Kruger.

Former immigration minister Robert Jenrick and former home secretary Suella Braverman were among those attending, alongside senior MPs Sir Simon Clarke and Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg.

