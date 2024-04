Royal Mint coin celebrates 200 years of the National Gallery

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A coin to celebrate 200 years of the National Gallery has been released by the Royal Mint.

The £2 coin, designed by Edwina Ellis, has been launched to mark the Gallery’s bicentenary celebrations and it portrays the gallery in its home in London’s Trafalgar Square.

Edged around the skilful numismatic depiction of the building’s famous Corinthian columns is an inscription that reads “Maiorvm Gloria Posteris Lvmen Est”, meaning “the glory of our ancestors is a light to our descendants”.

The phrase is inscribed on the ceiling in the Wilkins Building of the Gallery, conveying the notion that the great artists of the past inspire those of the future.

Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint said: “We are delighted to join the National Gallery in celebrating its bicentenary.

We hope that collectors enjoy this miniature piece of art for years to come Rebecca Morgan, Royal Mint

“This coin is a fitting tribute to a legacy of world-class paintings and the gallery’s unwavering dedication to preserving artistic brilliance. We hope that collectors enjoy this miniature piece of art for years to come.”

Later this spring, the coin will be included in a time capsule organised by the National Gallery as part of NG200 celebrations.

The collectable £2 coin is being made available in various versions, including gold, silver and brilliant uncirculated, to buy from the Royal Mint website. Prices start at £13.

The coin was previously released as part of the Royal Mint’s 2024 annual sets and is now available to purchase individually.