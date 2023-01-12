Jewish students ‘faced hostile culture’ in National Union of Students

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jewish students have faced a “hostile” culture in the National Union of Students (NUS), an independent investigation into antisemitism has found.

The NUS has failed to sufficiently challenge antisemitism in some instances, according to the report by lawyer Rebecca Tuck KC.

The union, which commissioned the investigation, acknowledged its findings were “shocking”.

It is apparent from this report... that the culture within NUS and at NUS events has been perceived by many Jewish students, for good reason, as hostile Rebecca Tuck

The report said there was a “poor relationship” between the NUS and some Jewish students stemming from views about the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

It cited numerous instances in which Jews suffered antisemitism because of assumptions that they were Zionists.

“This has resulted in antisemitism as well as hostility towards Jews which has not been challenged sufficiently robustly or proactively by NUS,” the report said.

Ms Tuck set out 11 recommendations, including the introduction of regular antisemitism training for NUS staff and officers, and production of educational materials on antisemitism and the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

“It is apparent from this report – and indeed from other reports over the last 17 years – that the culture within NUS and at NUS events has been perceived by many Jewish students, for good reason, as hostile,” she concludes.