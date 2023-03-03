Jump to content

Nearly half of people ‘have put off vehicle repairs because of cost-of-living’

More than a third of people are concerned their car will break down due to neglect, according to the research.

Vicky Shaw
Friday 03 March 2023 00:01
Nearly half of people have put off vehicle repairs due to rising living costs, according to a survey (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Nearly half of people have put off vehicle repairs due to rising living costs, according to a survey (Andrew Matthews/PA)
(PA Archive)

Nearly half (49%) of people have put off vehicle repairs due to rising living costs, a survey has found.

More than a third (39%) are concerned their car will break down due to neglect while 56% are concerned about how they would be able to afford any repairs, the research by Censuswide among more than 2,100 people whose household owns a vehicle found.

More than half (54%) of motorists also said they had started trying to use their vehicle less to save money, according to the survey in February for Nationwide Building Society’s FlexPlus account.

Small levels of maintenance, such as topping up oil and checking tyre depths will save you bigger bills

Motoring journalist Vicki Butler-Henderson

James Broome, head of current accounts at Nationwide Building Society, said: “Keeping on top of car maintenance is a key step to avoiding the nasty surprise of a large one-off expense.

“Also, having a reliable breakdown cover in place will mean that you won’t be left stranded.”

Motoring journalist Vicki Butler-Henderson said: “Small levels of maintenance, such as topping up oil and checking tyre depths will save you bigger bills down the road.”

