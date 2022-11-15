UK officials ‘seeking clarity’ after Russian missiles cross into Poland
A senior US intelligence official said Russian missiles crossed into the Nato member state.
The UK Government is looking into reports that Russian missiles crossed into Poland on Tuesday.
It comes after a senior US intelligence official said Russian missiles crossed into the Nato member state, reportedly killing two people.
It is understood that the Government is aware of the reports, which emerged on Tuesday evening, and is urgently seeking clarity.
A Nato official: “We are looking into these reports and closely co-ordinating with our ally Poland.”
News that Russian missiles had crossed into Poland immediately prompted alarm amid fears of any escalation in Ukraine’s conflict with Russia.
However, little information is so far known about how the incident might have occurred.
Polish government spokesman Piotr Mueller did not immediately confirm the information but said top leaders were holding an emergency meeting due to a “crisis situation”.
Polish media reported that two people died on Tuesday afternoon after a projectile struck an area where grain was drying in Przewodow, a Polish village near the border with Ukraine.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.