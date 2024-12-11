Nature decline and rising temperatures pose risk to UK food security – report
The latest Government report shows UK self-sufficiency broadly unchanged in 20 years, but highlights ongoing and worsening risks.
Long-term declines in the natural environment and worsening climate change pose serious risks to UK food security, a Government report has warned.
The latest three-yearly report on food security has found the UK was 75% self-sufficient in the food that can be grown in this country in 2023, and produced the equivalent of 62% of overall food consumed.
But while the figures are broadly unchanged in the past two decades, the report also warned that long-term declines in “natural capital” – resources such as clean water, healthy soils and wildlife – is a pressing risk to UK food production.
It also said extreme weather continues to have a significant effect on domestic production, particularly arable crops, fruit and vegetables.
And rising temperatures are set to increase the likelihood of extreme weather events, and “represent significant overall risks to UK food security”, the report warned.