Ministers distressed Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe with ‘offensive’ comments – MPs

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ministers “deeply distressed” Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and other British citizens imprisoned abroad through poor communication, including “speaking offensively” to their families, the Conservative chairwoman of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee has said.

Speaking about a damning new report on the Foreign Office’s handling of hostage diplomacy, Alicia Kearns said the treatment of some hostages’ families had been “insensitive and hurtful”.

Referring to former foreign secretary Liz Truss’s handling of the case of a British-born environmentalist held in Iran, she said “the most heinous failure of a minister” was to tell a family “you’re no longer our problem”.

For dual nationals their Britishness too often, they felt, was in question Foreign Affairs Committee chairwoman Alicia Kearns

Ms Truss did not stand by an arrangement agreed with US officials that UK-US-Iranian trinational Morad Tahbaz would be released alongside Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe in March last year, and failed to let his family know, according to the report.

“Liz Truss eventually called the family to say that ‘Morad is now a US problem’, implying that she would not put further effort into his release, and she did not have time to speak to them further,” MPs said.

There were also examples of ministers “getting the names of hostages wrong”, Ms Kearns told Times Radio.

“For dual nationals their Britishness too often they felt was in question,” she also said.

The report also criticised the “considerable ministerial transience” in recent years, with Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe questioning, on her release, why it took five foreign secretaries over six years to bring her home.

“This contributes to inconsistency of approach and increases the risks of missing opportunities, not least when dealing with autocratic states with greater ministerial security of tenure,” MPs said.

The committee called for a director for arbitrary and complex detentions.

“That is somebody who would have a direct line to the prime minister, who can make sure that we have the cohesion, the continuity, the focus, the creativity that is needed to get our people home,” Ms Kearns said.

“Because the reality is that one of our most important findings was if you can get people home before they are charged, that is your best window of opportunity.”

She also said “we have to call a spade a spade”, as there is currently “too much nervousness within the Foreign Office about calling out state hostage-taking for what it is.”

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesman said: “Consular officials are available 24/7 for families to receive tailored support. The foreign secretary and FCDO ministers are fully engaged in complex cases and have raised concerns with foreign governments.

“The best interests of British national detainees is at the heart of our consular work and we support and work with their families wherever we can.”