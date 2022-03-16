Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe ‘heading to Tehran airport and on her way home”
The British-Iranian mother has been detained since 2016.
British-Iranian mother Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is about to leave Iran where she has been detained since 2016, her MP has said.
Both Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe and fellow detainee Anousheh Ashoori are heading to Tehran airport to leave the country, said Tulip Siddiq.
The Labour MP for Hampstead and Kilburn wrote on Twitter: “Nazanin is at the airport in Tehran and on her way home.”
The Foreign Office has not commented on the reports and earlier on Tuesday Boris Johnson said negotiations about Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe were “moving forward” but “going right up to the wire”.
