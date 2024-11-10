Four arrests after 400kg cocaine cargo found on fishing boat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Four men have been arrested after 400kg of cocaine was found on a fishing boat off the Kent Coast.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) said three of the men, aged 64, 45 and 25, were arrested on board the boat on Sunday on suspicion of importing class A drugs while the fourth, aged 36, was detained in Rainham, east London.

A spokesman said: “National Crime Agency (NCA) officers have arrested four men and seized approximately 400kg (880lbs) of cocaine after a fishing boat was stopped at sea off the Kent coast.

This amount of cocaine will represent a significant loss for the organised crime group that attempted to import it into the UK Jules Harriman, NCA

“Border Force officers intercepted the vessel on Sunday morning and located the drugs haul.

“Three men on board, aged 64, 45 and 25, were arrested on suspicion of importing class A drugs and conveyed to police custody to be questioned by NCA investigators.

“A fourth man aged 36 was arrested in Rainham, East London.”

NCA operations manager Jules Harriman said: “This amount of cocaine will represent a significant loss for the organised crime group that attempted to import it into the UK.

“With our partners at Border Force and the Joint Maritime Security Centre (JMSC) we have successfully removed this harmful drug consignment from the criminal marketplace.

“Our investigation into this importation continues.”

Danny Hewitt, director of Border Force national operational headquarters said: “This is a significant seizure and demonstrates how Border Force work closely with partners at the National Crime Agency to stop these toxic drugs from hitting our streets in the first place.

“We continue to work tirelessly to protect our borders and keep the public safe.”