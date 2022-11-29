Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Basu condemns ‘horrific’ government rhetoric on migrants

UK most senior police officer of colour has drawn a comparison with Enoch Powell’s ‘rivers of blood’ speech.

Gavin Cordon
Tuesday 29 November 2022 18:19
Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu (Yui Mok/PA)
Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu (Yui Mok/PA)
(PA Archive)

Britain’s most senior police officer of colour has condemned the “horrific” rhetoric being used by senior politicians of Asian heritage in relation to migrants.

Metropolitan Police assistant commissioner Neil Basu said he found some of the commentary coming from the Home Office “inexplicable” comparing it to Enoch Powell’s infamous “rivers of blood” speech.

In an interview with Channel 4 News, Mr Basu, a former head of counter terrorism policing, also disclosed that police had investigated a number of “disgusting” and credible threats against the Duchess of Sussex.

It is unbelievable to hear a succession of very powerful politicians who look like this talking in language that my father would have remembered from the 1968. It's horrific

Neil Basu

As he prepared to step down after 30 years in the Met, Mr Basu – who said he was proud to be “woke” – said he believed his outspoken views had cost him further promotion in the police.

Recommended

Asked about comments by Home Secretary Suella Braverman – who is of Indian heritage – saying that it was her “dream” to see asylum seekers removed to Rwanda, he drew a comparison to Mr Powell’s “rivers of blood” speech criticising mass immigration into the UK.

“I find some of the commentary coming out of the Home Office inexplicable,” said Mr Basu, whose father  was from India.

“It is unbelievable to hear a succession of very powerful politicians who look like this talking in language that my father would have remembered from  1968. It’s horrific.”

He added: “I was born in 1968. The ‘rivers of blood’ speech happened in the constituency next to where my parents lived and made their life hell. A mixed-race couple walking through the streets in the 1960s. Stoned.”

“I speak about race because I know something about race because I’m a 54-year-old mixed race man.”

Mr Powell’s 1968 address in Birmingham was widely blamed for heightening racial tensions at the time.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in