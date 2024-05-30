Former Tory MP Mark Logan quits party to back Labour at election

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A former Tory MP has said he is quitting the Conservatives to back Labour at the General Election, in a blow to Rishi Sunak as he battles to stay in No 10.

Mark Logan, who represented Bolton North East for the Conservatives until Parliament was dissolved on Thursday, has said a government led by Sir Keir Starmer was “going to be better for the UK”.

He told the BBC his application to join Labour was “going in today”.

For my constituents and for the country, it's right that we get some stability back into the UK, we get optimism, we get new and fresh ideas Mark Logan, former Tory MP

“I believe, as a politician, it’s incumbent upon me to be able to say, to look people in the eyes in Bolton and say that I believe that a Labour government is going to serve you better, your interests better, it’s going to be better for your pockets, it’s better for the economy, it’s going to be better for the UK.

“For my constituents and for the country, it’s right that we get some stability back into the UK, we get optimism, we get new and fresh ideas.”

Mr Sunak’s party was “unrecognisable” from the party he joined a decade ago, Mr Logan told the broadcaster, although he did not criticise the Prime Minister personally.

Mr Sunak has already suffered two recent defections to Labour, with Dan Poulter and Natalie Elphicke crossing the floor in recent weeks.

In a “personal statement” dated Wednesday but posted on X on Thursday, Mr Logan said New Labour anthem Things Can Only Get Better “represented the optimism of the incoming Labour government of 1997”.

“Labour is back, and given how things have been, I believe things can only get better.

“After much soul-searching throughout my first term in parliament, brought to a head with the calling of a snap election last week, I have concluded that we need a new government and I believe the UK will be best served with that government being a Labour government.

“We need renewed enthusiasm and optimism in both tone and in policy, and I believe that we are already seeing this through Keir Starmer and the team.

“I am resigning from the Conservative Party with immediate effect. Regrettably, I will therefore not contest our constituency at the upcoming General Election.”

He concluded: “The first time I voted, I voted for Labour. The next time I vote it will be a vote for Labour.”

Labour has reportedly already chosen a candidate for Bolton North East.

Mr Logan won his seat from Labour in the 2019 general election with a narrow majority of just 378, making it one of the most marginal in the country.

It’s notable that Mark Logan has defected to a party he can’t even name a single policy of Conservative Party spokesperson

He was a junior member of the Government, a parliamentary private secretary to ministers in the Department for Work and Pensions.

In recent months, his focus has been raising concerns from constituents over Gaza.

The Conservative Party hit back, with a spokesperson saying: “It’s notable that Mark Logan has defected to a party he can’t even name a single policy of.

“We wish Mark Logan well with the Labour Party – a party that has no plan for the country and would take us back to square one.

“We will select a new candidate in due course.

“The people of Bolton North East now have the choice to vote to stick with the plan by choosing bold action for a safer, more prosperous future with the Conservatives, or go back to square one with Keir Starmer and the same old Labour.”