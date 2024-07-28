Murder probe after stabbing in London park

Support truly

A murder probe has been launched after a man was stabbed to death in an east London park.

Police were called to reports of a fight in Plashet Park, Newham, at 7.38pm on Saturday.

A man, understood to be 20, was found with stab injuries and he died at the scene despite officers administering first aid, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers believe they know who the man is and inquiries are ongoing to identify him and inform his family.

A teenage male with stab injuries and another with head injuries were also found at the scene, the force said.

We are determined to work with the local community to establish what happened and to bring to justice whoever was responsible for this senseless and brutal act of violence Superintendent Dion Brown

Both were taken to hospital and neither is in a life-threatening condition, it added.

No arrests have been made.

Superintendent Dion Brown, one of the senior officers responsible for policing Newham, said: “I know this tragic and violent loss of life will cause a good deal of upset among the local community.

“I share their sadness and their concern, and I send my deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the young man who was killed.

“A murder investigation has been launched and continues at pace this morning, with skilled detectives supported by local officers and specialists from across the Met.

“This investigation will be exceptionally thorough and forensic in its nature.

“I urge any witnesses or anyone who has information to share what they know with police.

“We are determined to work with the local community to establish what happened and to bring to justice whoever was responsible for this senseless and brutal act of violence.

“Local people will see additional officers working in the area today and in the coming days. If you have any concerns, please do speak with them. They are there to support you and your community.”

Anyone with information or footage is asked to call 101 quoting reference 6541/27jul, or contact Crimestoppers to remain anonymous.