First-ever amber alert issued as blood stocks fall critically low
The current amber alert is due to stocks and ongoing staffing issues, with more staff needed to work donor sessions.
NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT) has declared its first-ever amber alert as blood supplies dropped to a critically low level.
Hospitals have been told to implement plans to protect their stocks, meaning non-urgent operations requiring blood could be postponed to ensure they are prioritised for patients who need them most.
A spokeswoman for NHSBT said current overall blood stocks in the NHS stand at 3.1 days but levels of O type blood have fallen to below two days.
O negative blood is the universal blood type which can be given to everyone.
It is vitally important during emergencies and when the blood type of the recipient is unknown.
Existing O negative and O positive donors are now being asked to book in at blood donor centres to give blood.
Around one in seven people have O negative blood.
Air ambulances and emergency response vehicles carry O negative supplies for emergencies.
The current amber alert is also thought to be due to ongoing staffing issues, with more staff needed to work at donor sessions.
