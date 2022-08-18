Jump to content
Travellers unable to show vaccination records as NHS Covid Pass goes down

Users trying to access proof of their vaccination status via the NHS App and website on Thursday found that the service was unavailable.

Claudia Rowan
Thursday 18 August 2022 20:49
The NHS Covid Pass, a digital record of individuals’ vaccine records, has become inaccessible – leaving British travellers struggling to board flights (PA)
The NHS Covid Pass, a digital record of individuals’ vaccine records, has become inaccessible – leaving British travellers struggling to board flights.

Users trying to access proof of their vaccination status via the NHS App and website on Thursday found that the service was unavailable, with the app telling users: “We are sorry the NHS Covid Pass is currently unavailable.

“At this time there is no alternative route for accessing this information via the NHS App or online.

“If you have already downloaded the information then your access should not be affected.”

On social media, several holidaymakers said they had been unable to check in at airports because they were unable to prove their vaccination status.

NHS Digital tweeted: “We are aware of issues with availability of the NHS Covid Pass. We are investigating this urgently and will provide an update as soon as possible.

“We apologise for any issues this may cause and appreciate your patience as we work to resolve it.”

The requirement for people to show the NHS Covid pass to visit indoor and outdoor events and venues, such as cinemas and nightclubs, was scrapped earlier this year.

However, it is still used as a way for people to show their vaccination status when travelling abroad to certain countries.

