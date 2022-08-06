Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

What the papers say – August 6

Politics, world news and NHS stories are splashed across today’s front pages.

PA Reporter
Saturday 06 August 2022 01:43
What the papers say – August 6 (PA)
What the papers say – August 6 (PA)
(PA Archive)

Saturday’s papers feature more reaction to the prediction of a recession in the UK and continued fallout between the US and China.

The i says the Chancellor and Prime Minister are “missing as Britain drifts into recession” while The Independent reports on fears the recession prediction is too “optimistic”.

The FT Weekend leads on Liz Truss’s pitch for tax cuts instead of “handouts” in the Tory leadership contest.

Recommended

China’s decision to halt talks with the US on issues like climate change following Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan is front page of The Guardian.

The Times reports only six out of every ten A&E patients will be seen within four hours this winter, while a cyber attack on the NHS is front page of The Daily Telegraph.

Britain’s water woes is front page of the Daily Mirror, while the order to turn off Archie Battersbee’s life support leads the Daily Express.

The Daily Mail leads on a proposed crackdown on cyclists from Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

Recommended

And the Daily Stars front page features revelations that a scientist “hoodwinked Twitter” with an image of chorizo instead of a photograph of a newly discovered planet.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in