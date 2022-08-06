What the papers say – August 6
Politics, world news and NHS stories are splashed across today’s front pages.
Saturday’s papers feature more reaction to the prediction of a recession in the UK and continued fallout between the US and China.
The i says the Chancellor and Prime Minister are “missing as Britain drifts into recession” while The Independent reports on fears the recession prediction is too “optimistic”.
The FT Weekend leads on Liz Truss’s pitch for tax cuts instead of “handouts” in the Tory leadership contest.
China’s decision to halt talks with the US on issues like climate change following Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan is front page of The Guardian.
The Times reports only six out of every ten A&E patients will be seen within four hours this winter, while a cyber attack on the NHS is front page of The Daily Telegraph.
Britain’s water woes is front page of the Daily Mirror, while the order to turn off Archie Battersbee’s life support leads the Daily Express.
The Daily Mail leads on a proposed crackdown on cyclists from Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.
And the Daily Star‘s front page features revelations that a scientist “hoodwinked Twitter” with an image of chorizo instead of a photograph of a newly discovered planet.
