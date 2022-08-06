What the papers say – August 6

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Saturday’s papers feature more reaction to the prediction of a recession in the UK and continued fallout between the US and China.

The i says the Chancellor and Prime Minister are “missing as Britain drifts into recession” while The Independent reports on fears the recession prediction is too “optimistic”.

The FT Weekend leads on Liz Truss’s pitch for tax cuts instead of “handouts” in the Tory leadership contest.

China’s decision to halt talks with the US on issues like climate change following Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan is front page of The Guardian.

The Times reports only six out of every ten A&E patients will be seen within four hours this winter, while a cyber attack on the NHS is front page of The Daily Telegraph.

Britain’s water woes is front page of the Daily Mirror, while the order to turn off Archie Battersbee’s life support leads the Daily Express.

The Daily Mail leads on a proposed crackdown on cyclists from Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

And the Daily Star‘s front page features revelations that a scientist “hoodwinked Twitter” with an image of chorizo instead of a photograph of a newly discovered planet.