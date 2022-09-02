What the papers say – September 2

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The front pages feature a new report on partygate and different takes on how to solve the energy crisis.

The Daily Mail and the Daily Express lead on findings from Lord Pannick that reportedly say the inquiry into partygate is “endangering democracy”.

NHS vacancies have reached a “staggering” record high, according to The Independent, while The Daily Telegraph reports GPs were given “record pay rises” during the pandemic.

The i reports that advice from energy firms on how to tackle rising bills would cost “tens of billions” in taxpayers’ money.

Two out of three police forces have seen an increase in gun crime, according to The Guardian.

The Sun reports Whitehall officials used the Prime Minister’s official jet for a “£50,000 boozy jolly over Britain”.

CCTV footage of the man who allegedly shot nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel is front page of the Daily Mirror.

Metro leads on the passing of television star Bill Turnbull.

Vladimir Putin has broadened the score of his war in Ukraine, according to the Financial Times.

And the Daily Star says “genius Bozo” has solved the energy crisis.