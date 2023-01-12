Flu patient numbers in England’s hospitals start to fall after surge

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The number of flu patients in hospital in England has fallen for the first time this winter, in a sign the current wave of infections may have peaked.

An average of 5,262 flu patients were in hospital beds each day last week, down 3% from 5,441 the previous week, according to new data from NHS England.

At this point last winter, the figure stood at just 48 patients.

The average number of flu patients in general hospital beds in the seven days to January 8 was 4,914, down from 5,105 the previous week, but the average for critical care beds was 349, up slightly from 336.

The fall in flu patients in hospital comes after sharp rises in previous weeks, with the number of people in general hospital beds rising by 47% from 3,746 in the week to Christmas Day to 5,105 in the seven days to January 1.

Patients in critical care beds also jumped sharply in that period by 26% week-on-week from 267 to 336.

Dr Layla McCay, director of policy at the NHS Confederation, said the new flu figures and NHS performance data showed the NHS was in the middle of a “very tumultuous winter”.

Flu and Covid-19 cases account for a big chunk of currently occupied beds and the rates of these illnesses are still extremely high Dr Layla McCay, from the NHS Confederation

She added: “December saw over 13,400 patients who were medically ready for discharge remaining in hospital beds every day, and data from the first week of January shows this has risen to occupy around 14,000 beds each day.

“We also saw an increase of A&E waits last month and a record number of attendances. Once again highlighting the rising demand staff are facing this winter on the ground.

“Flu and Covid-19 cases account for a big chunk of currently occupied beds and the rates of these illnesses are still extremely high.

“The NHS are yet again putting efforts to deliver as many vaccinations as they can to stem this tide, and we encourage the public to take up flu and Covid vaccinations if eligible, to protect themselves and those around them.”