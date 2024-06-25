Older people and pregnant women to be offered new NHS respiratory virus jab

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Older people and pregnant women will be offered a vaccine on the NHS to protect against a respiratory virus that can cause serious complications.

From September, anyone aged 75 and over (as of September 1) will be offered one dose of Pfizer’s jab Abrysvo to protect against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

The NHS in England is being urged to vaccinate as many people as possible in September and October before winter starts and RSV circulates more widely.

All women who are at least 28 weeks pregnant on September 1 will also be offered a single dose of the vaccine to protect themselves and their babies.

Going forward, all women will become eligible for a vaccine once they reach 28 weeks of pregnancy.

RSV causes infections of the lungs and respiratory tract.

In healthy adults and older children, it typically causes cold-like symptoms.

However, babies are at risk of severe infection with RSV and can need admission to hospital, particularly in the winter months.

Similarly, premature babies, older adults, people with heart and lung disease or anyone with a weak immune system is at greater risk.

The new NHS vaccine programmes are expected to be delivered through GP surgeries and pharmacies.

A one-off catch-up campaign for those already aged 75 to 79 will also be launched, with the aim of vaccinating as many as possible by the end of August 2025.

The new programmes follow guidance from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), which advises the UK Government on jabs.