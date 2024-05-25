Nicki Minaj released by Dutch police before Manchester Co-op Live Arena show

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Nicki Minaj has been released following her arrest in Amsterdam hours before she is due to go on stage in Manchester.

The 41-year-old American singer, known for the songs Starships, Super Bass and Anaconda, is set to perform at Co-op Live Arena on Saturday evening as part of her Pink Friday World Tour.

A statement to the PA news agency from the National Police Corps said a woman, 41, was arrested after allegedly trying to take soft drugs from Schiphol Airport to another country.

An update from the Dutch force at around 9pm stated that it had released their “suspect and she can now move on”.

The force added that the woman will have to pay “a fine” which will be determined by the Public Prosecution Service.

Minaj’s show at Co-op Live was originally set to have doors open at 6.30pm but this was changed to 7pm, and fans have since entered the venue.