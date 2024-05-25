Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Nicki Minaj released by Dutch police before Manchester Co-op Live Arena show

She is due to perform on Saturday evening.

Charlotte McLaughlin
Saturday 25 May 2024 21:11
Singer Nicki Minaj at the Met Gala (Matt Crossick/PA)
Singer Nicki Minaj at the Met Gala (Matt Crossick/PA) (PA Wire)

Nicki Minaj has been released following her arrest in Amsterdam hours before she is due to go on stage in Manchester.

The 41-year-old American singer, known for the songs Starships, Super Bass and Anaconda, is set to perform at Co-op Live Arena on Saturday evening as part of her Pink Friday World Tour.

A statement to the PA news agency from the National Police Corps said a woman, 41, was arrested after allegedly trying to take soft drugs from Schiphol Airport to another country.

An update from the Dutch force at around 9pm stated that it had released their “suspect and she can now move on”.

The force added that the woman will have to pay “a fine” which will be determined by the Public Prosecution Service.

Minaj’s show at Co-op Live was originally set to have doors open at 6.30pm but this was changed to 7pm, and fans have since entered the venue.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in