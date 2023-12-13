Police searching for Gaynor Lord trying to learn lessons from Nicola Bulley case

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police searching for missing Gaynor Lord are “linking in” with the force which worked on the Nicola Bulley case to learn lessons from that investigation.

Ms Lord, 55, was last seen on Friday afternoon after she left work early from Norwich city centre.

Her belongings, including clothing, two rings, a mobile phone and glasses, were found scattered in Wensum Park – around 1.5 miles from her workplace.

Her coat was discovered in the River Wensum, which runs through the park.

Norfolk Constabulary believes “it is likely” Ms Lord may have entered the water and underwater search teams have scoured the river.

On Wednesday it was revealed the force is attempting to learn lessons from Lancashire Constabulary, which handled the search for missing mother Ms Bulley, who disappeared after dropping her two daughters at school in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire, earlier this year.

Ms Bulley’s body was found in the River Wyre on February 19, about a mile from where she vanished while walking her dog in St Michael’s on Wyre on January 27.

The force was criticised over its handling of the investigation and the disclosure of Ms Bulley’s personal information.

An inquest concluded Ms Bulley’s death was accidental, that she fell into the river on the day she disappeared and died almost immediately in the cold water.

Norwich policing commander Superintendent Wes Hornigold told LBC: “We will absolutely – and have done – be linking in with Lancashire Constabulary to understand any of the lessons learned from that inquiry.

“We’ve already had meetings with the National Crime Agency in terms of understanding any specific skills and knowledge in respect to water searching.”

He added: “We’re cognisant of the recent College of Policing report into the Lancashire inquiry, so we’re leaving no stone unturned and making sure we’re doing everything within our power to find Gaynor as quickly as possible.”

It comes after the force released footage of the last time Ms Lord was captured on CCTV cameras before her disappearance.

The footage shows her jogging up the cobbled Bedford Street after leaving work at the Bullards Gin counter in Jarrolds department store at 2.45pm, more than an hour before her shift was due to end at 4pm.

She was wearing a white shirt and a yellow tank top, and was carrying her large olive-coloured coat beneath her arm.

She can be seen on the footage walking on to London Street at 2.47pm and then crossing the road on Queen Street without waiting for a red light, narrowly missing moving traffic, heading towards the cathedral.

Around 30 minutes later, at 3.22pm, video shows Ms Lord putting her jacket on as she walks away from Norwich Cathedral.

At 3.49pm, CCTV captured her walking along St George’s Street near to the Playhouse theatre.

She then walked along St Crispins Road towards Pitt Street at 3.53pm.

She was last sighted by CCTV on St Augustines Street at 4.01pm, police said.

Ms Lord is described as white, 5ft 6in, and has a blonde shoulder-length bob.