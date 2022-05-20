Nicola Sturgeon tests positive for Covid-19
The First Minister said she had been experiencing ‘mild symptoms’ on Friday evening.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has tested positive for Covid-19.
Ms Sturgeon tweeted she had been experiencing mild symptoms on Friday evening.
She will work from home over the next few days and told followers she would “hopefully” be back out and about later next week.
The First Minister met Sinn Fein vice president and first minister designate of Northern Ireland, Michelle O’Neill, at Bute House earlier on Friday.
SNP colleagues including Westminster Leader, Ian Blackford, sent their get well wishes.
MP for Glasgow North East Anne McLaughlin and Minister for Women’s Health, Maree Todd have wished her a speedy recovery.
Ms McLaughlin said: “This is just to get out of making me coffee, isn’t it?”
