Sturgeon writing ‘deeply personal and revealing’ memoir

Nicola Sturgeon is writing a “deeply personal” memoir covering her proudest achievements as well as her regrets throughout her time in politics, a publisher has announced.

Pan Macmillan said it has secured the British and Commonwealth rights to the former Scottish first minister’s memoirs following a “hotly contested” auction.

The as-yet-untitled book “will chart how she went from being a shy child from a working-class family in Ayrshire to the steps of Bute House”, the publisher said.

Pan Macmillan’s announcement said: “The result will be a deeply personal and revealing memoir from one of Britain’s most significant political leaders of recent times.”

The book is expected to be published in 2025.

Ms Sturgeon said: “I am thrilled to be working with Pan Macmillan, a globally-renowned publisher with proud Scottish roots.

I aim to chronicle key events of the past three decades of Scottish and British politics and take the reader behind the scenes to describe how it felt to be 'in the room' Nicola Sturgeon

“I have loved my life in politics, but ever since I was a child I have harboured an ambition to write.

“Embarking on this book is therefore exciting, if also daunting.

“I aim to chronicle key events of the past three decades of Scottish and British politics and take the reader behind the scenes to describe how it felt to be ‘in the room’, who else was there, the relationships involved and how decisions were arrived at.

“I will talk about what I am proud of and be frank about my regrets.

“I will reflect on the challenges of being a woman in politics and reveal more about the person behind the politician.

“I will also draw on my 35 years of experience to offer some thoughts on the future of Scotland, the UK and democracy in general.”

She said she will dedicate the book to her late uncle.

Ms Sturgeon said: “It is slightly bitter-sweet today, though, as I head to the funeral of my uncle, the journalist Iain Ferguson.

It will touch on many important political events, including the Scottish independence referendum, Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is something that I always hoped we might work together on some day. Instead, it will be a book I dedicate to him.”

Ms Sturgeon’s political opponents attacked her record in government.

Scottish Conservative chairman Craig Hoy said: “Nicola Sturgeon’s well-documented difficulties are sure to fuel interest in her book, but unless she wants it filed under ‘fiction’, she needs to be up front and honest about her huge failings as first minister and SNP leader.

“Her reputation has taken a huge hit in recent months, not just for the scandal engulfing her and her husband, but because of the fact that several of her key policies – such as the Deposit Return Scheme, the National Care Service, devastating fishing restrictions and the alcohol advertising ban – have unravelled.”

Liberal Democrat MSP Willie Rennie said: “I’m sure she will have interesting things to say about leading the country through the Covid pandemic, her split from Alex Salmond and more.

“Given the ongoing ructions within the SNP, I imagine she is leaving the final chapter blank for now.

“And with a rumoured six-figure advance she can finally buy the motorhome she has always wanted.”