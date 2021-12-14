Sturgeon: Restrict socialising to three households before and after Christmas

Scotland’s First Minister announced the changed guidance in an update to the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday.

Pa Scotland Reporters
Tuesday 14 December 2021 14:51
First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon announced the guidance at the Scottish Parliament (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA)
First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon announced the guidance at the Scottish Parliament (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA)
(PA Wire)

Nicola Sturgeon has urged people across Scotland to limit their socialising to three households before and after Christmas to help combat the “exponential” rise of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Scotland’s First Minister said she is not asking people to “cancel” Christmas and is not proposing limits on the size of household gatherings on Christmas Day, Boxing Day or Christmas Eve but that “keeping your celebrations as small as family circumstances allow is sensible”.

In a statement to the Scottish Parliament Ms Sturgeon said the limit to social gatherings is advice, not a legal requirement.

If you do plan on socialising, either at home or in indoor public places, we are asking that you limit the number of households represented in your group to a maximum of three

Nicola Sturgeon

She warned people “must take Omicron extremely seriously” as the country recorded 110 new cases of the variant in the past 24 hours, taking the overall number to 296, with two people in hospital confirmed to have the strain.

Recommended

The First Minister said: “My key request today is this: before and immediately after Christmas, please minimise your social mixing with other households as much as you can.

“However, if you do plan on socialising, either at home or in indoor public places, we are asking that you limit the number of households represented in your group to a maximum of three. And make sure you test before you go.”

She added: “Turning to Christmas Day specifically, or Christmas Eve or Boxing Day or whenever you have your main family celebration, we are not asking you to cancel or change your plans, and we are not proposing limits on the size of household gatherings.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in