Sturgeon’s husband running SNP leadership race ‘a conflict of interest’ – Regan

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

An SNP leadership candidate has said Nicola Sturgeon’s husband running the contest to replace her is a “conflict of interest”.

Party chief executive Peter Murrell, who married the First Minister in 2010, is ultimately in charge of the contest to crown a replacement for his wife.

Speaking as she officially launched her campaign, Ms Regan further distanced herself from the current leadership, saying the situation “where you’ve got a party leader who’s married to the chief executive of the party” was inappropriate.

Asked if she believed Mr Murrell should stand down from his role within the party, which he has held since 1999, the Edinburgh Eastern MSP declined to do so.

“I think this situation that we’ve got ourselves into, where you’ve got a party leader who’s married to the chief executive of the party, I don’t think we would accept that in a corporate setting, I don’t think it’s appropriate,” she said.

“I think the fact that Peter Murrell is running this contest to replace Nicola Sturgeon is a clear conflict of interest.”

Asked if he should stand down, Ms Regan said: “I think it’s a conflict of interest, that’s my position on that.”

The statement further widens the split between Ms Regan and the top of the party after she resigned from government over opposition to gender reforms, going on to become a critic on the backbenches.

She did not go as far as her most high-profile backer, MP Joanna Cherry, who after the announcement that Ms Sturgeon would resign, called for Mr Murrell to do the same.