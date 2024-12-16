Sturgeon knows ‘nothing more’ about police investigation 18 months after arrest

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Nicola Sturgeon said she knows “nothing more” about the police investigation into SNP finances than she did when arrested just over 18 months ago.

With Police Scotland’s Operation Branchform investigation still ongoing, the former first minister said she is getting on with life “as best I can at the moment”.

The ex-SNP leader was questioned by police on June 11, 2023 – with her arrest coming after those of her husband Peter Murrell, the former chief executive of the party, and the then SNP treasurer Colin Beattie.

Since then, neither Ms Sturgeon nor Mr Beattie, who were released pending further investigation, have been charged – although Mr Murrell was charged by police in April this year in connection with alleged embezzlement of SNP funds.

I am just getting on with my life as best I can at the moment Nicola Sturgeon

Speaking after being released by police in June 2023, Ms Sturgeon insisted “beyond doubt” she was “innocent of any wrongdoing”.

She has strongly maintained that stance since then.

Asked if she had heard anything further regarding the investigation, the former first minister told the PA news agency: “I have nothing to add. Nothing to offer you on that.

“I know nothing more than I did back then and I can’t comment on it anyway.

“I am just getting on with my life as best I can at the moment.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “On August 9 2024, we presented the findings of the investigation so far to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service and we await their direction on what further action should be taken.”

Glasgow Southside MSP Ms Sturgeon recently submitted nomination papers to the party as it looks to confirm its candidates for the 2026 Holyrood election.

Ms Sturgeon, who has been an MSP since the devolved Scottish Parliament was first established in 1999, added that she will make a final decision on whether to run again in “due course”.

She said: “I’ve submitted the papers, so as things stand I’m not planning to go anywhere.

“But I have not taken a final decision, I will take a final decision on that in due course.”

Ms Sturgeon added her decision will be made “in good enough time to either confirm myself as a candidate or allow the party to choose somebody else”.