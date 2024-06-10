Farage personally endorses two DUP candidates despite TUV alliance

Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit is meaning for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest insight Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Brexit and beyond email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has said he will be personally endorsing two DUP candidates in the General Election – despite his party’s alliance with the rival Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV).

Mr Farage told the PA news agency: “As far as the Northern Ireland thing is concerned, I want to make it clear that whilst there have been negotiations going on in previous times, I will personally be endorsing Ian Paisley and Sammy Wilson.”

The two DUP politicians have said it is now clear that the TUV/Reform UK alliance is “non-existent”.

Mr Paisley is the DUP candidate in North Antrim, where he will be challenged by TUV leader Jim Allister.

Mr Wilson is running in the East Antrim constituency, where the TUV candidate is Matthew Warwick.

The TUV had formed an electoral alliance with Reform UK ahead of July’s poll and is standing in 14 constituencies in Northern Ireland.

Reform’s pact with the TUV was announced by the party’s then-leader Richard Tice in March this year.

Pressed about his party’s alliance with the TUV, Mr Farage said: “Well, new leadership brings change.

“I wish the TUV well, but I’m gonna stand up to support Sammy Wilson and Ian Paisley as people I fought with all through the Brexit years.”

In a recent interview with the PA news agency, TUV leader Mr Allister characterised the TUV/Reform UK alliance as the “authentic voice” of opposition to post-Brexit trading barriers between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

A photograph of Mr Farage alongside Mr Paisley delivering his endorsement also appears on the DUP candidate’s election leaflet.

In a joint statement, Mr Paisley and Mr Wilson said: “Nigel Farage is a household name and we welcome his endorsement as the best pro-union candidate in our constituencies.

“Nigel knows us and knows our record of delivering for the people.

“This is a very embarrassing for Jim Allister as the Reform UK leader has endorsed us rather than him because the Reform UK leader recognised that on the big issues we could be relied upon.

“Some people know how to build relationships and deliver results, others just talk about the problems.”

The DUP politicians said it is clear that the TUV/Reform UK relationship is “non-existent”.

They added: “It’s time for TUV to drop the Reform UK branding.”

The TUV has been approached for comment.