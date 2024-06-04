Nigel Farage doused with milkshake outside pub

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Nigel Farage has been doused with a drink outside a pub in Essex.

Images appear to show a young woman throwing a McDonald’s banana milkshake at the Reform UK leader as he left the Moon and Starfish pub.

Mr Farage, who has been the target of “milkshaking” incidents before, had earlier addressed supporters at a rally in Clacton-on-Sea after announcing he would stand for election there.

MPs and candidates deserve much more protection in the era when both Jo Cox and David Amess were murdered Tim Montgomerie

He had been speaking to reporters in the pub after his rally at Clacton Pier.

The veteran Eurosceptic was seen with the yellow drink splattered over his suit as he boarded his campaign bus.

Richard Tice, Nigel Farage’s predecessor as Reform UK leader, said: “The juvenile moron who threw a drink over Nigel has just gained us hundreds of thousands more votes.

“We will not be bullied or threatened off the campaign trail.”

ConservativeHome founder Tim Montgomerie said the woman should be “properly punished”.

Writing on X, he continued: “MPs and candidates deserve much more protection in the era when both Jo Cox and David Amess were murdered.”

Mr Farage had a £5.25 Five Guys banana and salted caramel milkshake thrown at him in 2019 during a campaign walkabout in Newcastle.

Culprit Paul Crowther was ordered by a court to pay compensation to Mr Farage following the act.

He admitted assault and criminal damage to a £239 lapel microphone on Mr Farage’s suit.

“Milkshaking” – the act of dousing public figures in milkshake – was officially recognised by Collins Dictionary the same year.

English Defence League founder Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, known as Tommy Robinson, and former Ukip candidate Carl Benjamin have also been involved in “milkshaking” incidents.

Essex Police has been approached for comment.