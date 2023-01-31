Missing North Sea rig worker named by police

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A man who went missing from an oil rig has been named by police.

Officers are investigating after Jason Thomas, 50, from Wales, went missing from the rig in the North Sea on Sunday January 22, while it was being towed.

A vast search operation was launched after the alarm was raised on the rig around 100 miles south-east of Aberdeen at around 9.20pm.

Two oil supply vessels, a Coastguard helicopter and Coastguard aeroplane were involved in the search, the Coastguard said.

The search was later stood down.

Officers went to the rig on Sunday January 29 to carry out inquiries.

Police Scotland said they are liaising with agencies including the Health and Safety Executive, and the rig operator, to gather any information that may assist them in establishing the circumstances leading up to Mr Thomas being reported missing.