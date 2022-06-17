Nine-year-old boy dies after scrambler bike crash in Northern Ireland

Another boy, 13, is in a critical condition in hospital after the incident in Ballymena.

David Young
Friday 17 June 2022 11:19
The Police Service of Northern Ireland has appealed to witnesses to the collision to come forward (PA)
A nine-year-old boy has died and another boy is in a critical condition in hospital after a crash involving scrambler bikes in Northern Ireland.

The collision happened in Ballymena, Co Antrim late on Thursday afternoon.

Both children, who were riding separate bikes, were taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast, one by air ambulance, after the crash in the Dunvale area of the town’s Dunclug estate shortly before 5pm.

The nine-year-old died in the early hours of Friday.

Following assessment and initial treatment one child was flown by Air Ambulance to the Royal Group of Hospitals in Belfast while the other was taken to the same location by ambulance

Northern Ireland Ambulance Service

The other boy, who is aged 13, is understood to be in a critical condition in hospital.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland has appealed for witnesses to the collision to come forward.

In a statement, the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it responded to a 999 call at 4.47pm.

“NIAS despatched three emergency crews and a doctor to the scene and also tasked the Charity Air Ambulance, with HEMS (Helicopter Emergency Medical Service) crew on board, to the incident.

“Following assessment and initial treatment one child was flown by Air Ambulance to the Royal Group of Hospitals in Belfast while the other was taken to the same location by ambulance.”

