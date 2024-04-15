Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Strong winds batter England, Northern Ireland and Wales

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning lasting until 10pm on Monday.

Rosie Shead
Monday 15 April 2024 10:09
The Met Office has issued a warning for strong winds across England, Northern Ireland and Wales (Ben Birchall/PA)
The Met Office has issued a warning for strong winds across England, Northern Ireland and Wales (Ben Birchall/PA) (PA Archive)

Strong winds are sweeping across most of England, Wales and Northern Ireland after the Met Office issued a weather warning on Monday morning.

The yellow warning for wind was issued at 6.25am and covers the whole of Northern Ireland, Wales, and England as far north as Cumbria until 10pm on Monday.

Gusts of up to 45mph are expected inland and exposed coastal areas could see winds of up to 55mph with heavy rain showers.

The forecaster has warned that windy conditions are likely to cause delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport as well as a possible short-term loss of power.

The Met Office has advised those looking to travel on Monday to check road conditions if driving or public transport timetables and amending plans if necessary.

Those on the coast should be aware of large waves and to take care if walking near cliffs, the forecaster said.

Stormy conditions were seen in southern England on Monday morning, with thunder and lightning in Basingstoke, Hampshire.

