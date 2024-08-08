O’Neill: There is no place for racism in Northern Ireland

Support truly

There is “no place for racism in Northern Ireland”, Michelle O’Neill has said.

Executive ministers met earlier at Stormont Castle to discuss recent scenes of violent disorder on the streets of Belfast.

The Northern Ireland Assembly has been recalled with MLAs returning from summer recess to take part in a special sitting at noon.

Abdelkader Mohamad Al Alloush, owner of the Sham Supermarket on Donegall Road in Belfast, after it was burned on Saturday night and attacked again on Monday (Rebecca Black/PA) ( PA Wire )

Outside Parliament Buildings, the Irish Congress of Trade Unions led a rally in opposition to the rioting seen in the capital on Saturday, Monday and Tuesday evenings following anti-immigration protests.

Police and members of the public have been attacked and two businesses owned by people from a minority ethnic background have been destroyed in south Belfast. There have also been incidents in north and west Belfast.

There was further disorder on Wednesday night, with police coming under attack in east Belfast.

Police said five arrests were made after bins were set alight blocking Connswater Street, and officers came under attack. One police officer was injured.

There have been 17 arrests in total.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said it has asked for support, submitting a request to National Police Co-ordination Centre for additional officers from across the United Kingdom to support the policing operation.

Assistant Chief Constable Melanie Jones said the Mutual Aid officers will provide vital resilience and support and will be given all of the necessary equipment and familiarisation training.

It comes amid widespread disorder across the UK which appears to have been sparked by misinformation spread online following the fatal stabbing of three girls in Southport.

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly arriving at Stormont Castle, Belfast (Mark Marlow/PA) ( PA Wire )

Earlier this week, Ms Jones said a paramilitary element is suspected of co-ordinating violence in Belfast.

On Monday, four men linked to disorder on Saturday appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court, while a 15-year-old boy appeared before the same court on Wednesday charged with rioting.

All were remanded.

Following the Executive meeting, Ms O’Neill, deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly, Justice Minister Naomi Long and Chief Constable Jon Boutcher, stood shoulder to shoulder to speak to media.

Ms O’Neill said ministers are “unequivocally collective in our determination to say no to racism, and stand firmly united in terms of what we see unfolding in front of us”.

“There is no place in our society for racism in any of its forms,” she said.

“The racist attacks on people, on businesses and homes are absolutely wrong, and have created such a deep fear. A fear that I think perhaps none of us have ever seen before among many parts of our community.

“There are many people feeling extremely vulnerable, feeling fearful, fearful for their families.

First Minister of Northern Ireland Michelle O’Neill speaking to the media at Stormont Castle (Mark Marlow/PA) ( PA Wire )

“We have mothers who are afraid to walk their children to the park, we have children who are afraid to go to youth clubs and to schemes. We have healthcare workers that are afraid to go to work. We have nurses that are afraid to go home and that is not acceptable.

“That is the real, human impact of this type of activity, this type of racist activity in our society. It speaks volumes in terms of hate because that is what it is and it must stop.

“Those responsible must and will face the full rigours of the force of the law.”

Ms Little-Pengelly said there will be a “joint and robust” response to any violence and disorder in Northern Ireland.

“Today, we are collectively sending a strong and united message against violence, disorder and racism.

“We’ve been engaging throughout the week with the Chief Constable (Jon Boutcher), with agencies and we will continue to do so.

“Make no mistake, there will be a joint and robust response to any continued disorder.

“Violence is wrong. Disorder is not acceptable. Concerns must always be addressed through democratic processes. We must do everything we can to de-escalate the current situation, and we urge all to work to achieve that.

Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn and parliamentary under-secretary of state Fleur Anderson speak to media at a community centre in Belfast on Wednesday (Rebecca Black/PA) ( PA Wire )

“We’ve reached out to those who have been affected by the attacks and violence and offering our full support.”

She said it was “deeply disturbing” to hear some healthcare staff are considering leaving Northern Ireland over fears for their safety.

“On a visit to Causeway Hospital, I met with overseas staff to reassure them and to show solidarity to them, recognising the importance of those staff to all of us here,” she added.

“Our health service relies on many of those highly trained and skilled workers who come here and make a huge contribution.”

Ms Long said the violence and racist attacks in recent days are “not reflective” of the vast majority of people living in communities.

“We’ve seen people intimidated from their homes, where we’ve seen their businesses attacked, where we’ve seen their accommodation being set alight, where we have seen them being abused and assaulted in the street,” Ms Long added.

“That violence is not representative of the vast majority of people in Northern Ireland. It does not reflect the value that we place on the diversity of our community, but it nevertheless is hugely impactful on those who feel vulnerable in the face of those attacks.

“We need to call it for what it is. It is racism, it is Islamophobia, it is xenophobia.

First Minister of Northern Ireland Michelle O’Neill, PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boucher, deputy First Minister Emma little-Pengelly and Alliance Party leader Naomi Long (Mark Marlow/PA) ( PA Wire )

“If we’re going to deal with it, we need to name it for what it is, and we need to challenge it. I’m glad that as an Executive, we are willing to do that collectively today.”

The Chief Constable said those involved in crimes will be pursued with the full force of the law.

Mr Boutcher slammed the “lies, misinformation and absolute nonsense spread online” following the murder of three girls in Southport, saying it led to the scenes across the country.

“The PSNI will deal with this disorder. Those people who have come out to commit these hateful crimes will be pursued with the full force of the law,” he said.

“We have arrested 16 people thus far, 11 have been charged and in custody.

“As we speak, we are going to addresses to arrest people for the disorder on Saturday night. We will be putting out images today of others that we have yet to identify who committed these crimes. There is no place in society for this.

“I have met the leadership of the Muslim communities, but all our migrant communities, all our diverse communities feel under threat.

“They feel a fear of the like I have not seen in over 40 years of policing. That’s not just here, that’s across the country. This has got to stop and we will stop it.

“Think of those communities, support those communities. Everyone in Northern Ireland needs to do that. This is one of the safest places to live in the United Kingdom. It’s one of the greatest places to live in the United Kingdom.”

On Wednesday, Secretary of State Hilary Benn condemned “racist violence” in Belfast in recent days and stressed that it “does not represent Northern Ireland”.

He said it should be a cause of shame that some people currently do not feel safe in their own homes, and urged those behind the disorder to stop.

MLAs are debating a motion condemning “criminal damage and targeting of businesses in recent days”.

The motion also calls on Ms O’Neill and Ms Little-Pengelly to finalise the draft refugee integration strategy and associated delivery plan, to bring forward the renewed Race Relations Order, and set out the process of replacing the racial equality strategy 2015-25 by the end of 2024.