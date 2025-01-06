Thousands without water and power amid bitter weather in Ireland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tens of thousands of homes and businesses in Ireland are without water and electricity amid a bitter cold snap on the island.

The severe winter weather has led to the closure of some schools and some public transport restrictions as well as the cancellation of several healthcare services.

There are treacherous road conditions across the Republic of Ireland, with broad sections of the island experiencing below-zero temperatures.

The Irish Electricity Supply Board (ESB) said 41,000 homes and businesses remained without power on Monday morning, and warned it may take days to restore supply to all customers.

By 5.15pm, around 17,000 homes and businesses remained without power, mostly in Kerry, Limerick and Tipperary.

Irish water authority Uisce Eireann said a similar number of people were without access to water after heavy snow in the south-west region.

It said it would be working with the ESB to prioritise the restoration of power at water treatment plants and pumping stations, in the hope that services could be restored by Monday lunchtime.

However, both agencies said the snow and other treacherous road conditions are creating access difficulties for crews.

The Health Service Executive has cancelled clinical and non-urgent outpatient appointments in the worst-affected areas, along with breast screening services in the south-west.

The Defence Forces deployed personnel on 18 vehicles to help transport essential healthcare workers and patients, while two helicopters were also sent to assist the ESB in line inspection and repairs.

The poor weather conditions also resulted in school closure announcements, particularly across Counties Carlow and Kilkenny as well as Limerick, Kerry, Tipperary and Cork.

Meanwhile, Bus Eireann informed customers that a range of routes in the south of the country have been halted.

While there had been some thawing of weekend snow on Monday morning, the bitterly cold conditions are expected to continue into the week with overnight temperatures dropping to a bitterly cold minus 8C in parts of the south in the coming days.

The cold arctic air is also predicted to bring further snow showers in some regions.

National weather agency Met Eireann issued updated Status Yellow low temperature and ice warnings for the entire country on Monday morning, predicting very cold nights with widespread frost and ice.

Temperatures will struggle to get above freezing during the day, the forecaster said, meaning there will be travel disruption amid icy patches and other hazardous travelling conditions.

The Status Yellow warning for low temperatures and ice is in place for the entire country until the end of Thursday.

The meteorologists also announced a separate Yellow level snow and ice warning for the Republic for Ireland, in place between midday on Monday and noon on Tuesday.

Forecasters believe there may be a need for Orange level warnings for some regions at points throughout the week.

The UK Met Office, which issues warnings for Northern Ireland, said the region will see icy stretches developing during the early hours of Monday, bringing some disruption, especially to travel.

A Yellow warning for ice across Northern Ireland was in place until 11am.